London, Ont., fire crews rescue dog from icy pond

London, Ont., fire crews say a pooch is doing perfectly fine after it was rescued from an icy pond Sunday morning.

Platoon chief Kirk Loveland with the London Fire Department (LFD) says crews got the call around 7:45 a.m.

London Fire responded and rescued a dog trapped in the ice. Use care with pets around waterways and ice. Be safe, keep your pets on a leash. #noiceissafeice #lfdont pic.twitter.com/Ge5GASmWLl — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 14, 2021

He says the owner was walking the dog on Walkers Pond near Wellington and Southdale roads when the dog ran off chasing something before falling into the ice.

LFD’s Marine Rescue Team responded and rescued the pup.

“The (crew) lifted the dog on the ice and the dog went free,” said Loveland.

“But the concern is, you got to make sure the dog isn’t afraid of you and try to nip you, but it worked out well.”

Loveland says the owner did the right thing by not going into the ice to rescue their dog.

“It’s too dangerous to go in, so don’t do it.”

To keep pets safe, the platoon chief recommends using a leash, “especially with water these days, it’s cold and dangerous, and ice conditions are poor.”

Fire officials aren’t sure how long the dog was stuck in the ice.

