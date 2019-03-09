Conservation authority warns of slippery riverbanks, unstable ice in London

As students gear up for their March Break activities, the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is warning of a wet weak ahead.

With temperatures forecast to rise above the freezing mark Saturday, the agency is warning everyone to be careful around streams and rivers, and said any ice cover will be weakened and unstable.

They say snow will release water until the temperature returns to below freezing Sunday night, adding above freezing temperatures and rain or expected to return again later in the week.

Right now there is the equivalent of about 20 to 40 millimetres of water in the snow pack. That, combined with the 15 to 25 milllimetres of rain expected Saturday night, means when the water is released, banks next to rivers and creeks will become slippery and wet and can become very hazardous when combined with fast-moving water, officials said.

Although the UTRCA does not expect any major flooding, they said streams may rise, with peak levels happening Sunday and Monday.

The conservation authority is urging everyone to stay off all frozen bodies of water and is asking parents to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.