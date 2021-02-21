Family identifies Calgary woman who died falling through ice to rescue dog

Send this page to someone via email

Family members have identified the woman who died after falling through ice on a Calgary river as 59-year-old Linda Kilfoyle, saying she was loved by all.

The family says Kilfoyle was a dogwalker and was trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the Bow River when she fell through the ice on Feb. 18.

Police responded to the riverside near Ogden Road and 42 Avenue S.E. at about 2 p.m. for a check on welfare. Officers found a parked vehicle with footprints in the snow leading towards the water and a dog wandering on the river’s ice. The dog was brought to safety, police said.

Safety tips

The fire department said to keep a safe distance from riverbanks and lakeshores to avoid falling through the ice and advised against walking on ice-covered bodies of water.

Story continues below advertisement

If a person or an animal falls through the ice, call 911, the department said, adding that you should not try to rescue them yourself.

If you do fall in the water, try to control your breathing and keep your hands on the ice shelf as you call for help.