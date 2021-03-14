Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

Couple hopes for open borders to make transatlantic balloon flight from N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo.
Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year.

Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe.

Read more: Transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick delayed by pandemic

If successful, Day would be the first woman to captain a transatlantic balloon crossing, while Scholes would become the first blind crew member on such a trip.

Trending Stories

Scholes says June and July are the best months for the crossing, but at this point health restrictions in the U.K. and Canada prevent them from getting the balloon and crew in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Scholes says they’re pushing ahead with plans in the hope that borders are opened in time.

Any profits from the flight will go to the group Blind Veterans U.K. which has provided Scholes with rehabilitation and training since a hereditary condition caused him to lose his sight in 2007.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickballoonDeborah Daytransatlanticballoon crossingballoon rideMike Scholes

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers