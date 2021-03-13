New Brunswick ice caves bring rural traffic to a near-freeze

The Midland Ice Caves have been a popular winter day trip in Kings County, New Brunswick, for ages – but a boom in popularity thanks to families searching for fresh air fun has led to traffic jams on nearby rural roads.
The caves form in the woods about a half-hour hike from Upper Midland Road in Norton.
On a slow day, dozens of cars park along the road for their occupants to make the trek.
On a sunny Saturday, or throughout the recently-passed March Break, there are hundreds.
“It’s definitely busier because of COVID, I believe,” says Jesse Mitham, who owns the property on which the ice caves form.
“One day I counted 102 cars,” he says. “The restaurant up the road told me last week they had the best business they’ve ever had.”
Mitham’s family has owned the property his whole life.
To him, what many consider a natural wonder is an old bore.
“I don’t think it’s nothing special but it seems to be an attraction,” he says with a laugh.
He says it’s been years since he himself went to see the caves, but before noon Saturday alone at least 20 cars were parked on the road.
Mitham says that’s been a problem for some of his neighbours.
“They’ve blocked some driveways a few times,” he says.
“It’s worst when there’s people parked on either side and only one way can get through at a time.”
He says fire crews have raised concerns about the potential slowdown, should a truck need to get down the road.
Since then, “no parking” signs have been staked into the south shoulder of the road.
Online hiking groups have also previously debated whether Mitham was okay with the foot traffic – some saying it was trespassing.
He says he’s perfectly fine with it though.
“It doesn’t bother me any,” he says.
The ice caves show up on most map apps when you search “Midland ice caves”, about 10 kilometres north of Highway 121.
If you check them out before the spring melt, just make sure you park on the right side of the road.
