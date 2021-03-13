New Brunswick ice caves bring rural traffic to a near-freeze

Send this page to someone via email

The Midland Ice Caves have been a popular winter day trip in Kings County, New Brunswick, for ages – but a boom in popularity thanks to families searching for fresh air fun has led to traffic jams on nearby rural roads.

The caves form in the woods about a half-hour hike from Upper Midland Road in Norton.

On a slow day, dozens of cars park along the road for their occupants to make the trek.

On a sunny Saturday, or throughout the recently-passed March Break, there are hundreds.

Falling water freezes each winter, forming caves in the space below the embankment. Mitchell Milbury / the NB Landscape Photographer

“It’s definitely busier because of COVID, I believe,” says Jesse Mitham, who owns the property on which the ice caves form.

Story continues below advertisement

“One day I counted 102 cars,” he says. “The restaurant up the road told me last week they had the best business they’ve ever had.”

Read more: New Brunswick tow truck drivers remind drivers to move over and slow down

Mitham’s family has owned the property his whole life.

To him, what many consider a natural wonder is an old bore.

“I don’t think it’s nothing special but it seems to be an attraction,” he says with a laugh. Tweet This

The Midland Ice Caves have been a draw for hikers for as long as Mitham can remember. Mitchell Milbury / the NB Landscape Photographer

He says it’s been years since he himself went to see the caves, but before noon Saturday alone at least 20 cars were parked on the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Mitham says that’s been a problem for some of his neighbours.

“They’ve blocked some driveways a few times,” he says.

“It’s worst when there’s people parked on either side and only one way can get through at a time.”

Read more: Online Nova Scotia kitchen party and the healing power of music during the pandemic

He says fire crews have raised concerns about the potential slowdown, should a truck need to get down the road.

Since then, “no parking” signs have been staked into the south shoulder of the road.

Members of online hiking groups are vigilant in reminding each other to be respectful when hiking to the caves. Mitchell Milbury / the NB Landscape Photographer

Online hiking groups have also previously debated whether Mitham was okay with the foot traffic – some saying it was trespassing.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s perfectly fine with it though.

“It doesn’t bother me any,” he says. Tweet This

The ice caves show up on most map apps when you search “Midland ice caves”, about 10 kilometres north of Highway 121.

If you check them out before the spring melt, just make sure you park on the right side of the road.

1:58 Students, families to take full advantage of march break Students, families to take full advantage of march break – Mar 5, 2021