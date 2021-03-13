Coronavirus: Okanagan sees sudden rise in number of confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan’s two-month streak of declining coronavirus cases has come to an end.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 125 cases in the Okanagan from March 5-11.

That’s nearly double the number of cases from the previous seven days, when 69 cases were reported from Feb. 26 to March 4.

Since January, the number of cases has been consistently falling, barring one week in late February when the caseload slightly rose from 71 to 75.

The latest data is also the first time in six weeks that cases topped triple digits in the Okanagan.

On a smaller scale – per subregion within Interior Health during the week of Feb. 28 to March 6 – Kamloops had the highest amount of cases at 100. Though the subregion recorded triple digits, it was a drop from 124 from the week prior.

The Central Okanagan subregion went the other way, as it reported 66 cases, up from 42 the week prior.

Those two subregions were the only ones within Interior Health to report more than 10 cases; with 13 recording no cases and 12 recording three cases or less.

In related news, Interior Health on Friday announced no new cases or active cases from the Big White cluster.

“I’m happy to see there are no new cases connected to the Big White cluster,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster is currently under control. With spring break coming up and more families visiting their local ski hill, we’d like to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still circulating in all communities and to stick to your household bubble and continue to follow all precautions.”

Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:

Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases

Nov. 13-26: 420 cases

Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases

Dec. 4-10: 371 cases

Dec. 11-17: 375 cases

Dec. 18-24: 290 cases

Dec. 25-31: 210 cases

Jan. 1-7: 303 cases

Jan. 8-14: 222 cases

Jan. 15-21: 173 cases

Jan. 22-28: 152 cases

Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases

Feb. 5-11: 90 cases

Feb. 12-18: 71

Feb. 19-25: 75 cases

Feb. 26 – March 4: 69 cases

March 5-11: 125 cases

Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020 to March 11, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 4, 2021, in brackets

Okanagan: 4,451 cases (4,325)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 2,709 cases (2,626)

East Kootenay: 402 cases (390)

Kootenay Boundary: 215 cases (214)

Number of cases per major region from March 5-11, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 26 to March 4, 2021 in brackets

Okanagan: 125 cases (69)

Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 82 cases (119)

East Kootenay: 7 cases (13)

Kootenay Boundary: 3 cases (3)

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from January 2020 to February 2021:

Note: Prior cases from January 2020 to January 2021 in brackets

Central Okanagan: 2,959 (2,739)

Kamloops: 1,246 (774)

Vernon: 605 (554)

Cariboo / Chilcotin: 459 (410)

Penticton: 270 (257)

South Okanagan: 251 (235)

Salmon Arm: 243 (192)

Revelstoke: 211 (163)

Merritt: 191 (105)

Fernie: 155 (155)

100 Mile House: 102 (97)

Cranbrook: 83 (72)

Nelson: 72 (72)

Summerland: 65 (57)

Kettle Valley: 63 (58)

Golden: 60 (58)

Enderby: 56 (53)

Armstrong: 52 (47)

Windermere: 34 (32)

South Cariboo: 28 (24)

Creston: 22 (23)

Lillooet: 22 (22)

Trail: 21 (19)

Castlegar: 19 (18)

Kimberley: 19 (14)

Keremeos: 18 (17)

Grand Forks: 13 (8)

North Thompson: 9 (8)

Kootenay Lake: 5 (5)

Princeton: 5 (4)

Arrow Lakes: 3 (3)

Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2021:

Note: Prior cases from Feb. 21-27, 2021 in brackets

Kamloops: 100 (124)

Central Okanagan: 66 (42)

Vernon: 8 (15)

Cranbrook: 7 (4)

Merritt: 5 (19)

Penticton: 4 (4)

Creston: 3 (0)

Revelstoke: 3 (1)

Cariboo-Chilcotin: 2 (8)

Golden: 2 (1)

Salmon Arm: 2 (3)

South Okanagan: 2 (2)

Armstrong: 1 (0)

Enderby: 1 (0)

Nelson: 1 (0)

South Cariboo: 1 (1)

Trail: 1 (2)

Windermere: 1 (0)

100 Mile House: 0 (0)

Arrow Lakes: 0 (0)

Castlegar: 0 (0)

Fernie: 0 (0)

Grand Forks: 0 (2)

Keremeos: 0 (0)

Kettle Valley: 0 (1)

Kimberley: 0 (0)

Kootenay Lake: 0 (0)

Lillooet: 0 (0)

North Thompson: 0 (1)

Princeton: 0 (0)

Summerland: 0 (1)

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.