Canada

Nova Scotia government to fund a new satellite campus of the Gaelic College

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2021 3:23 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the audience after taking his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the audience after taking his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The premier of Nova Scotia has announced $1.92 million in funding to renovate a former convent to create a satellite campus of the Gaelic College.

Iain Rankin made the announcement Saturday during a visit to the site of the new campus in Mabou, N.S.

Rankin says the funding will help in promoting, preserving and perpetuating the Gaelic language, culture and identity.

Read more: Proposed legislation would open adoption records in Nova Scotia

Once renovated, the former St. Joseph’s Convent and Renewal Centre will be known as Mabou Hill College.

The facility was built in 1952.

Students will receive credit recognition for courses through Cape Breton University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
