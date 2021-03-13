Ninette, Man., woman dead, suspect arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is dead and a young man is in custody in connection with a homicide in southern Manitoba Friday.

On the morning of March 12, Killarney RCMP attended a home in Ninette, Man., to check on the well-being of a woman.

Officers located the 61-year-old woman dead inside the residence.

Ninette is a rural community about 70 km southeast of Brandon.

RCMP arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to Global News the two were known to each other.

Police say Nicholas Mass is facing charges of second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Killarney RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.