Ninette, Man., woman dead, suspect arrested: RCMP

A woman is dead and a young man is in custody in connection with a homicide in southern Manitoba Friday.
On the morning of March 12, Killarney RCMP attended a home in Ninette, Man., to check on the well-being of a woman.
Officers located the 61-year-old woman dead inside the residence.
Ninette is a rural community about 70 km southeast of Brandon.
RCMP arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene.
An RCMP spokesperson confirmed to Global News the two were known to each other.
Police say Nicholas Mass is facing charges of second-degree murder and remains in custody.
Killarney RCMP along with RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
