Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found on Stella Avenue in city’s 4th homicide of 2021

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 3:27 pm
Winnipeg police at the site of a homicide on Stella Avenue Wednesday.
Winnipeg police at the site of a homicide on Stella Avenue Wednesday. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Police said they were called to Stella Avenue near McGregor Street for “suspicious circumstances” at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they confirmed that human remains had been found.

Police said they had no other information about the person’s identity as of Wednesday afternoon and said anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Stories
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceHuman RemainsWinnipeg homicidedeath on stella avenuehuman remains on stella avenuewinnipeg homicide stella

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers