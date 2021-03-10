Human remains found on Stella Avenue in city’s 4th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Police said they were called to Stella Avenue near McGregor Street for “suspicious circumstances” at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they confirmed that human remains had been found.

Police said they had no other information about the person’s identity as of Wednesday afternoon and said anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

