Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Police, protesters clash at anti-pipeline rail blockade in East Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'Police and protesters clash at East Vancouver rail blockade' Police and protesters clash at East Vancouver rail blockade
Police and protesters clashed in East Vancouver Friday night after a group of demonstrators blockaded a rail line next to the Renfrew Skytrain Station.

Police and protesters clashed in East Vancouver Friday night after a group of demonstrators blockaded a rail line next to the Renfrew Skytrain Station.

Members of Indigenous youth collective Braided Warriors identified themselves on social media, describing the blockade as a solidarity action with Indigenous opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

Read more: Four arrested in Vancouver after protest blocks intersection at Hastings and Clark

The group erected tents and gathered around a fire, while some put up signs opposing the pipeline or hung red dresses symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News cameras were present as police eventually cleared people and obstructions from the tracks.

Trending Stories

A scuffle later broke out between officers and some of the group who remained congregated near the entrance to the SkyTrain station.

Several demonstrators were pinned to the ground and taken away in handcuffs.

Read more: 8 arrested in Minnesota protest over Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project

Vancouver police have yet to comment on the incident.

Four people were arrested last Thursday when the Braided Warriors blockaded Hastings Street at Clark Drive to protest a 90-day jail sentence handed to an anti-pipeline protester.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pipelinevancouver policeEnbridgeLine 3Pipeline Blockadeline 3 pipelineanti-pipelineprotest arrestblockade arrestbraided warrirorsvancouver blockacde

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers