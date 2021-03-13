Police, protesters clash at anti-pipeline rail blockade in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police and protesters clashed in East Vancouver Friday night after a group of demonstrators blockaded a rail line next to the Renfrew Skytrain Station.

Members of Indigenous youth collective Braided Warriors identified themselves on social media, describing the blockade as a solidarity action with Indigenous opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota.

The group erected tents and gathered around a fire, while some put up signs opposing the pipeline or hung red dresses symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Indigenous youth collective @BraidedWarriors have shut down the railway tracks beside Renfrew Skytrain in Vancouver, BC to show solidarity with @GiniwCollective battle against Line 3 pipeline! #StopLine3 #NoConsent #NoPipeline #NoMoreStolenSister pic.twitter.com/xjtIsJCfhD — Siiam Hamilton (@siiamhamilton) March 13, 2021

Global News cameras were present as police eventually cleared people and obstructions from the tracks.

A scuffle later broke out between officers and some of the group who remained congregated near the entrance to the SkyTrain station.

Several demonstrators were pinned to the ground and taken away in handcuffs.

Vancouver police have yet to comment on the incident.

Four people were arrested last Thursday when the Braided Warriors blockaded Hastings Street at Clark Drive to protest a 90-day jail sentence handed to an anti-pipeline protester.