Change your smoke, CO alarm batteries while ‘springing forward’: LFD

The London Fire Department (LFD) is reminding Londoners that ‘springing forward’ means more than changing the time on your clocks.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning, and Deputy Chief Matt Hepditch says now’s the time to also change your smoke alarm batteries.

“We recommend changing (them) once a year because a smoke alarm is your first line of defense, especially when you’re sleeping,” Hepditch told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

LFD is also reminding Londoners to check your smoke alarms’ expiration date, whether they’re battery-powered or electrical.

“When (it) expires, that’s when you could have issues with the smoke sensor not working as well as it did.”

Hepditch says a working smoke alarm should be installed on every floor level, including the basement, even if it’s an unfinished space.

“If you did some renovations, you should take a look at that smoke alarm because (it) could be very dusty and should be cleaned out.”

Londoners are also reminded to change the batteries in carbon monoxide alarms and check their expiration dates as well.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.

