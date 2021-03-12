Prairie Harm Reduction asking for $1.3M from Saskatchewan government again

Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) has submitted a funding request of $1.3 million in order to keep the site open 24/7.

The operator of the province’s only open supervised consumption site will once again ask the Saskatchewan government for funding .

The executive director said the number of people who have died from a drug overdose over the last 14 months is proof the services PHR offers are needed in the city and across Saskatchewan.

“Our need keeps growing. The biggest complaint we have from clientele is that they’d like us to be open later,” Jason Mercredi told Global News.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has reported 233 confirmed and 112 suspected overdose deaths in 2020 with 10 confirmed and 65 suspected for the first two months of 2021.

Last year’s numbers nearly double the previous record in 2019 of 177.

PHR made a similar request last year, but it was denied. Mercredi said conversations with the government have advanced.

“The fact that they created a portfolio for this file is usually a good sign. Not to mention that the situation has just deteriorated to the point of almost no return,” he said.