Prairie Harm Reduction asking for $1.3M from Saskatchewan government again

The operator of the province’s only open supervised consumption site will once again ask the Saskatchewan government for funding.
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) has submitted a funding request of $1.3 million in order to keep the site open 24/7.
The executive director said the number of people who have died from a drug overdose over the last 14 months is proof the services PHR offers are needed in the city and across Saskatchewan.
“Our need keeps growing. The biggest complaint we have from clientele is that they’d like us to be open later,” Jason Mercredi told Global News.
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has reported 233 confirmed and 112 suspected overdose deaths in 2020 with 10 confirmed and 65 suspected for the first two months of 2021.
Last year’s numbers nearly double the previous record in 2019 of 177.
PHR made a similar request last year, but it was denied. Mercredi said conversations with the government have advanced.
“The fact that they created a portfolio for this file is usually a good sign. Not to mention that the situation has just deteriorated to the point of almost no return,” he said.
The province denying PHR's request last year ultimately delayed the opening of its supervised consumption site until Oct. 1.
On March 9, the Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to make investments to combat Saskatchewan's drug crisis. At a press conference, leader Ryan Meili asked what it would take for Premier Scott Moe to take the crisis more seriously.
- Free naloxone kits at pharmacies across the province
- Approving and funding safe consumption sites in urban centres and making remote video overdose prevention support available for people in rural communities
- Guaranteeing timelines for access to mental health and addictions treatment, including dedicated mental health and addictions emergency rooms
- Setting up drug courts
- Study of safe prescription alternatives used in other jurisdictions and the applicability in Saskatchewan
- Reducing the amount of fatal drugs being sold
Read more: Calls for fresh approach from Saskatchewan’s first addictions, mental health ministerA statement from the provincial government responding to the NDP’s calls said it invested more than $434.5 million in mental health and addictions services in 2020-21 which included $1.75 million towards harm reduction.There was an increase of more than $600,000 in harm reduction funding from the previous budget and included money for two caseworkers at PHR, the statement said.
