Alberta RCMP investigate rollover that left driver dead near Morley

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 5:32 pm
Alberta RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead.

RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover that left the driver of the vehicle dead on Friday morning.

Police were called to a vehicle seen in a field along Highway 1 between Morely Road and Ozada Road at about 10 a.m.

A man, believed to be the driver, was found dead near the vehicle. Investigators believe he was thrown from the vehicle.

The collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene, as well as other emergency responders, and RCMP said there would be several traffic interruptions through the day. Drivers were asked to take other routes.

Police did not release any information about the age of the driver, or what may have led to the crash.

