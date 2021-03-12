New Brunswick tow truck drivers remind drivers to move over and slow down

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of tow trucks took to the Trans-Canada Highway outside Moncton Thursday night, hoping their flashing lights might illuminate recent amendments to New Brunswick’s Motor Vehicles Act.

As of Jan. 1 the “Move Over, Slow Down” law, which requires drivers to slow to half the speed limit and give some space when passing first responders at work, has been expanded to apply to tow trucks, highway maintenance vehicles, private and public utility vehicles with flashing lights engaged.

The province is the last in Canada to protect operators of such vehicles under this type of law, a change drivers like Craig Steeves say was overdue.

“At the end of the day, we all have families to go home to.

“We’re either a son or daughter or mother or father to somebody,” says Steeves. Tweet This

Steeves, who drives for Five Star Towing in Moncton, says he’s never had a close call himself on the side of the road – but many of his colleagues have.

“It’s not really something someone thinks about until they’re in that situation, broke down on the side of the road,” he says.

The RCMP in the province held a spot-check blitz on March 3 aiming to remind drivers of the amendment.

They say, in just one hour, 13 drivers were issued warnings and one ticket was given out.

The fine for failing to move over and slow down is $292.50 and three demerit points.

But, stakeholders say, the focus is still on education at this point.

“It hasn’t been that long since the ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ laws have been in place in New Brunswick,” says Julia Kent, public affairs director for CAA Atlantic.

“Even in Nova Scotia, where the rules been around longer, the public’s knowledge of the law is about 50/50.” Tweet This

Tow trucks have been included under expanded versions of similar laws in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island since 2018.

In Nova Scotia, breaking the law comes with a minimum $350 price tag.

P.E.I.’s fines range from $275 to over $1,000 and three demerit points.