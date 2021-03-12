Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged in alleged credit card fraud, money laundering scheme

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg police have laid charges in what they're calling an intricate credit card and money laundering scheme.
Winnipeg police have laid charges in what they're calling an intricate credit card and money laundering scheme. AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File

The owner of a Winnipeg limousine service is facing a number of charges following a years-long fraud and money laundering investigation into the company.

Police say the financial crimes unit started investigating in May 2019 after getting a tip from a mobile payment processing company that one of their merchants, a local limousine company, may have been processing unauthorized credit card data dating back to 2018.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer confronts suspected phone scammer in the act

They say their investigation found an intricate series of fraud and money- laundering offences targeting 12 different victims including independent customers, local and international corporate companies, a travel agency, a local non-profit organization, and several financial institutions.

Police allege customer credit card information was used for fraudulent transactions through a number of techniques, including significantly overcharging customers as well recharging customer’s credit cards without their knowledge or permission.

According to police twenty-three different credit cards were used for more than 91 unauthorized transactions between July 2018 and October 2019, bringing in more than $865,000.

Over the same time period investigators allege roughly $1 million was transferred between bank accounts in an attempt to launder the cash.

Read more: Winnipeggers face long list of fraud charges in credit card case

In January a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with 14 fraud and money laundering-related offences.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
