2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared in isolating cohort at Kitchener school

A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in less than a month in a single cohort at a Kitchener school, according to Waterloo Public Health.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared in a cohort at Howard Robertson Public School on Thursday, just six days after another had come to an end.

“The outbreak was also declared over yesterday because yesterday was also the final day of isolation for the cohort,” Waterloo Public Health spokesperson Kerri Hutchinson told Global News on Friday in an email.

“These two cases were self-isolating during their infectious period and no additional staff or students are required to isolate at this time.”

In a release, the board says that no other staff or students will be forced to isolate as a result of the latest outbreak.

“Facilities Services will continue to thoroughly clean the building, paying attention to common areas and touchpoints in accordance with Public Health guidance and recommendations,” the board said.

The initial outbreak in the school was initially declared on Feb. 24 when two other students from the school tested positive.

Ten students from Howard Robertson Public School have tested positive for COVID-19 since students returned to class last month.

There have also been five other outbreaks at schools in the area since, with only two currently active.

Both of those are also at elementary schools in Kitchener, Sunnyside Public School and Courtland Avenue Public School.

