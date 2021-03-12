Immersive ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit coming to Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A family-friendly art exhibit featuring the work of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Calgary this spring.

Created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive experience showcasing over 300 of the artist’s works.

The exhibit allows art lovers to explore Van Gough’s paintings in a three-dimensional way that the studio says will “exhilarates the senses.”

“In a rich and unique multimedia experience using cutting-edge project technology developed by some of the world’s greatest AV designers, Beyond Van Gogh takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work,” a news release said.

‘Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience’ will be in Calgary at McMahon Stadium’s Starry Night Pavilion for a limited engagement. Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience

Nomad Studio says the art comes to life by “appearing and disappearing, flowing across multiple surfaces, and heightening the senses with their immense detail.”

“Through his own words set to a symphonic score, guests come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work.” Tweet This

Visitors to the exhibit will see recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night.”

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience debuts at Calgary’s Starry Night Pavilion at McMahon Stadium on June 3, 2021.

For more information on the art exhibit or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Calgary Van Gough website.