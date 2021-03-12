Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London firefighters rescue boy from Thames River near Cobblestone Road

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 10:51 am
The Thames River, looking east from the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive.
The Thames River, looking east from the area of Wonderland Road and Riverside Drive. Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL

The London Fire Department rescued an eight-year-old boy from the frigid waters of the Thames River near Cobblestone road Thursday night around 7 p.m.

The ice water rescue team got the child safely back to shore after he ended up in the river.

“Our crews arrived and quickly in darkness were able to locate the child in the darkness and get them to land,” said Colin Shewell, a platoon chief with London Fire.

“They were not in any distress when we got there, but they were in waist-deep water.”

Read more: Police investigating fatal fire in West Lorne

Shewell said the child was not injured and was in good spirits when the firefighters left.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The child had been playing along the river with his father at the time and Shewell said the parent did the right thing by calling for help.

This time of year, Shewell said, the water is both very cold and fast-moving, which can make it difficult for crews to locate a victim.

“The danger right now is the water is so cold, medical distress is imminent as soon as you get in that water.”

Read more: London Fire rescue woman from Thames River Sunday

This water rescue is the second London firefighters have performed in the last two weeks.

On Feb. 28, the ice water rescue team rescued a woman who had fallen into the river around 11 a.m.

Friday morning, the London Police Service issued an immediate boating ban on all portions of the Thames River within London due to high water levels.

The ban comes after the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority notified police the water levels in the river had reached a “hazardous point.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LdnontLondon FireThames RiverThames river rescuechild in waterHazardous condionsHazardous waterLondon fire rescue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers