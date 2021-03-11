Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotia tables revised biodiversity bill, modifications to Crown Lands Act

By Staff The Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Nature Trust, Scott Leslie,

Nova Scotia has tabled a long-awaited biodiversity bill that would give the government more power to address threats to the province’s ecosystems.

Lands and Forestry Minister Chuck Porter said today the new bill would give the province more tools to manage threats such as invasive species and ecosystem loss.

Read more: Nova Scotia delays new biodiversity legislation, saying more work required

The Liberal government had originally planned to pass the bill in 2019 when it was first introduced, but Premier Iain Rankin, who was then minister of lands and forestry, said the bill needed more work.

Trending Stories

Environmental groups, forestry industry representatives and private landowners were among those consulted as the bill was amended.

Porter says the amendments clarify the powers and purpose of the bill and they state that the creation of biodiversity management zones requires consent from private landowners.

Story continues below advertisement

He also tabled changes to the Crown Lands Act to prioritize maintaining the biodiversity of province-owned land.

Click to play video 'Halifax Regional Council takes first step toward saving Williams Lake before it’s gone' Halifax Regional Council takes first step toward saving Williams Lake before it’s gone
Halifax Regional Council takes first step toward saving Williams Lake before it’s gone – Dec 15, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaEnvironmentbiodiversityLandChuck PorterLands and ForestryCrown Lands Act

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers