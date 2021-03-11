Nova Scotia judge grants injunction against protesters blockading logging road

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has issued a permanent injunction against a blockade of logging roads in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Justice Kevin Coady says in a written decision issued Thursday that Westfor Management Inc. established a strong case against Extinction Rebellion, and that the forestry group would suffer irreparable harm if the blockades were permitted to resume.

The protesters set up camps on logging roads near the Caribou River on Oct. 21, saying they were protecting the habitat of endangered mainland moose.

On Dec. 10, an interim injunction was granted ordering them to stop the blockades, and five days after that, the RCMP arrested nine people and the two roads were reopened.

In granting the permanent injunction, Coady noted Extinction Rebellion never sought a judicial review of the minister’s original decisions permitting the logging to proceed.

However, the judge refused to grant a wider, more sweeping injunction that would have prohibited the protesters from blockading other forestry operations run by Westfor.