Manitoba government introduces bill to expand child care, freeze parent fees

The Manitoba government has introduced new legislation that it says would make child care and early learning programs more flexible while freezing parent fees for three years.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the bill would create a more equitable child-care system by better meeting the needs of families.

The bill would change language in the legislation to expand services beyond licensed child-care centres and home-based centres.

That means more providers would be able to access grants.

Squires says the change would also streamline the certification process and strengthen qualifications for workers.

She says Manitoba currently has over 5,000 vacancies in the child care sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to decrease.

Province Introduces Legislation to Ensure Early Learning and Child Care Meet the Diverse Needs of Families https://t.co/l5Weji2luF pic.twitter.com/6G5kPMfwXP — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) March 11, 2021