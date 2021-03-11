Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government introduces bill to expand child care, freeze parent fees

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2021 3:08 pm
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the bill would create a more equitable child-care system by better meeting the needs of families.
Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the bill would create a more equitable child-care system by better meeting the needs of families. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Manitoba government has introduced new legislation that it says would make child care and early learning programs more flexible while freezing parent fees for three years.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires says the bill would create a more equitable child-care system by better meeting the needs of families.

Read more: New report calls for progressive changes to Manitoba child-care costs

The bill would change language in the legislation to expand services beyond licensed child-care centres and home-based centres.

Click to play video 'Child care funding' Child care funding
Child care funding – Aug 26, 2020

That means more providers would be able to access grants.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba government to spend $22 million to improve child care options

Squires says the change would also streamline the certification process and strengthen qualifications for workers.

She says Manitoba currently has over 5,000 vacancies in the child care sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is expected to decrease.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politicsRochelle SquiresManitoba child careBill 47Families Minister Rochelle Squires

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers