2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees (UPDATING)

It’s been a tough year for both movies and moviegoers, as COVID-19 has disrupted the typical cinematic release schedule. The vast majority of Canadian die-hard movie fans haven’t been inside a theatre for more than 12 months.

The 2021 Oscars, which normally air in February but are now pushed until late April, may suffer as a result. If the audience hasn’t seen the movies, what interest will they have in the awards show? Time will tell.

The 2021 Oscar nominees in all 23 major categories were announced on Monday morning by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her musician-actor husband, Nick Jonas.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be televised live and, apparently, in person.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” a spokesperson for the Academy said. “To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre.”

Find the complete list of the 2021 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

