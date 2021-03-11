Menu

Health

COVID-19: 3 more variant cases in Northumberland County; HKPR active cases fall to 28

By Greg Davis Global News
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 28 active cases of COVID-19 on March 11, 2021. The Canadian Press file

New COVID-19 cases were reported in Haliburton and Northumberland counties on Thursday along with several additional variant cases in the region.

In its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. The overall number of variant cases is now at 21 — up from 18 reported on Wednesday — which include 18 cases in Northumberland (up from 15) and three variant cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Read more: COVID-19: Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics

There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19, down from 32 reported 24 hours earlier. The active cases include 16 in Northumberland, 11 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. On Monday, the health unit’s jurisdiction moved to “yellow zone — protect” under Ontario’s provincial framework, down from the orange level.

Of the health unit’s 1,064 cumulative cases, 982 are now reported as resolved (92 per cent) — an additional eight since Wednesday.

COVID-19 case data for March 11, 2021.
COVID-19 case data for March 11, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other daily stats:

  • One active outbreak: Declared March 5 at CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay — eight active cases as of Tuesday
  • Death toll: Unchanged at 67 (55 in the Kawarthas, 11 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County)
  • Hospitalized: Currently two cases, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports no admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday
  • 245 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, up from 224 reported Wednesday

School cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Wednesday include:

  • St. Michael Catholic Elementary School: one case reported Monday, school remains open
  • Cobourg Collegiate Institute: three cases, school remains open
  • Burnham Public School in Cobourg: three cases, school remains open
Click to play video 'COVID-19: Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics' COVID-19: Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics
COVID-19: Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics
