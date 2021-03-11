COVID-19: 3 more variant cases in Northumberland County; HKPR active cases fall to 28

New COVID-19 cases were reported in Haliburton and Northumberland counties on Thursday along with several additional variant cases in the region.
In its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. The overall number of variant cases is now at 21 — up from 18 reported on Wednesday — which include 18 cases in Northumberland (up from 15) and three variant cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19, down from 32 reported 24 hours earlier. The active cases include 16 in Northumberland, 11 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. On Monday, the health unit’s jurisdiction moved to “yellow zone — protect” under Ontario’s provincial framework, down from the orange level.
Of the health unit’s 1,064 cumulative cases, 982 are now reported as resolved (92 per cent) — an additional eight since Wednesday.
Other daily stats:
- One active outbreak: Declared March 5 at CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay — eight active cases as of Tuesday
- Death toll: Unchanged at 67 (55 in the Kawarthas, 11 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County)
- Hospitalized: Currently two cases, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports no admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday
- 245 high-risk contacts reported Thursday, up from 224 reported Wednesday
School cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Wednesday include:
- St. Michael Catholic Elementary School: one case reported Monday, school remains open
- Cobourg Collegiate Institute: three cases, school remains open
- Burnham Public School in Cobourg: three cases, school remains open
