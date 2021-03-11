Startek lays off 200 Kingston employees, seeks new client to save Canadian jobs

Send this page to someone via email

A call centre that was once ranked as one of Kingston’s largest private sector employers may be closing for good.

Startek’s chief operating officer, Mario Baddour, has confirmed to Global News that roughly 200 Canadian workers, many based in Kingston, received severance letters in late February after the company lost a key call support centre contract.

Startek had already closed its office along Highway 15 last fall, pivoting its workforce to a work-from-home model.

Baddour says the company is hoping to secure a new client by the end of this month, and will offer new contracts to Canadian employees if that happens.

At its peak, the Colorado-based Startek employed well over a thousand people locally. The call centre company has employees across the world.

Advertisement