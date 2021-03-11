Menu

Canada

Startek lays off 200 Kingston employees, seeks new client to save Canadian jobs

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 11:35 am
The company says it's still working to save jobs in Canada, but says it's working to keep operating in Canada. Global News

A call centre that was once ranked as one of Kingston’s largest private sector employers may be closing for good.

Startek’s chief operating officer, Mario Baddour, has confirmed to Global News that roughly 200 Canadian workers, many based in Kingston, received severance letters in late February after the company lost a key call support centre contract.

Read more: ‘It drove us to innovate’: Startek explains Kingston work-from-home transition

Startek had already closed its office along Highway 15 last fall, pivoting its workforce to a work-from-home model.

Baddour says the company is hoping to secure a new client by the end of this month, and will offer new contracts to Canadian employees if that happens.

At its peak, the Colorado-based Startek employed well over a thousand people locally. The call centre company has employees across the world.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
starteklayoffs Kingstonkingston call centrecall centre Kingstoncall centre layoffs kingstonStartek KingstonStartek layoffs

