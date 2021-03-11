Hamilton Police seize $4.5M worth of cannabis destined for U.S. from truck in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after more than 296 kilograms of cannabis, apparently destined for the United States, was seized by police in Stoney Creek last week.

Investigators say the load was confiscated from a truck in an industrial area on the afternoon of March 1 after a tip about a “suspicious” shipment that was being loaded into it.

After executing a search warrant, 653 bags of cannabis were picked up from the truck and a nearby warehouse.

The estimated value of the drugs is believed to be more than $4.5 million.

“Based on the level of sophistication used to conceal the cannabis and the method used to transport it across the border, police believe members of organized crime to be involved,” Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle said in a statement on Thursday.

“The amount of drugs seized and the method used to avoid detection at the U.S. border is consistent with high-level drug importing and exporting.”

Cattle went on to say that while cannabis is legal in Canada, it’s only legal to purchase at government-approved stores or with a medical marijuana prescription.

Investigators have reached out to U.S. authorities to determine the exact destination of the shipment.

The 56-year-old accused is facing charges tied to possession and failing to comply with probation.

