Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating after human remains found near Maskwacis following recent house fire

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 7:59 pm
Alberta RCMP are investigating after human remains were found.
Alberta RCMP are investigating after human remains were found. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating after human remains were uncovered in a house, which recently burned to the ground, near Maskwacis on Ermineskin First Nation on March 8.

Police said Wednesday that an autopsy “has been scheduled for sometime this week.”

Maskwacis RCMP, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, an anthropologist and an RCMP Police Dog Services member from St. Paul, who used a human remains detection dog, helped investigators.

Firestorm Consulting Group is assisting RCMP with the origin and cause of the house fire.

