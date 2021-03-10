Menu

Crime

Fort Macleod RCMP seek stolen Indigenous regalia and those responsible for the theft

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 7:53 pm
Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for these pieces of Indigenous regalia that were stolen in February 2021.
Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for these pieces of Indigenous regalia that were stolen in February 2021. Alberta RCMP

Mounties are looking for thieves and stolen Indigenous regalia in Fort Macleod, Alta., according to a news release issued Wednesday.

A storage unit at Fort Macleod Storage was broken into between Feb. 19 and 21, police said, adding that suspects took “several articles of Indigenous ceremonial regalia.”

“The RCMP are actively investigating this break, enter and theft, and are seeking public assistance to identify those responsible and to recover the stolen property,” police said.

If you have information, call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

