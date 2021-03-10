Fort Macleod RCMP seek stolen Indigenous regalia and those responsible for the theft

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are looking for thieves and stolen Indigenous regalia in Fort Macleod, Alta., according to a news release issued Wednesday.

A storage unit at Fort Macleod Storage was broken into between Feb. 19 and 21, police said, adding that suspects took “several articles of Indigenous ceremonial regalia.”

Fort Macleod RCMP are looking for these pieces of Indigenous regalia that were stolen in February 2021. Alberta RCMP

“The RCMP are actively investigating this break, enter and theft, and are seeking public assistance to identify those responsible and to recover the stolen property,” police said. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information, call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News Hoop dancer pleads for return of stolen regalia