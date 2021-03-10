With spring nearing, West Kelowna setting up sand, sandbag locations

Calling it a proactive measure, the City of West Kelowna says sand and sandbag locations will soon be set up for local residents of flood-prone areas.
The city said the eight self-serve stations will be set up throughout the city by Friday, March 12.
With spring almost here, the city said crews will routinely check stations for supplies and restock as needed.
The stations will be located at:
- Gellatly Bay – Beechnut Park at George Court and Whitworth Road
- Hitchner/Jennens – Hitchner Park at Hitchner and Jennens Roads
- Glenrosa – Gates and Glenrosa Roads
- Shannon Lake – Kinsmen Park, 3170 Shannon Lake Road
- Rose Valley / West Kelowna Estates – adjacent to Fire Hall 33 at 1805 Westlake Road
- Casa Loma – 2606 Casa Loma Road
- Green Bay – Falcon Park, adjacent to 1339 Green Bay Road
- Pritchard – Sternwheeler Park, adjacent to 1649 Pritchard Drive
For flood preparation resources, including instructions on how to build a sandbag wall, click here.
Spring street sweeping underway
In other West Kelowna news, the city said street sweeping is beginning ahead of schedule.
The city said contractors will begin sweeping on Thursday, March 11, in the Gellatly and Goats Peak neighbourhood, instead of Monday, March 15. Sweeping will then move on to other areas, starting with Pritchard / Green Bay on Friday, March 12.
“Signs will go up in neighbourhoods in advance advising residents of street sweeping activities; and, crews ask residents to park off-street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., to ensure a thorough cleaning of the roads,” said the city.
The following tentative street sweeping schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change:
- Westbank – in progress
- Gellatly Goat’s Peak – March 11
- South Boucherie//Pritchard/Green Bay – March 12
- Lakeview Heights/Casa Loma – March 16
- Boucherie – March 19
- West Kelowna Estates – March 24
- Rose Valley – March 26
- Shannon Lake – March 30
- Smith Creek –April 7
- Glenrosa – April 13
- Upper Glenrosa/Bear Creek – late April
- West Kelowna Business Park – to be determined
The city also said this: “Residents, while we appreciate the pride you take in your neighbourhoods and your efforts to help clean, please do not sweep debris into piles on the roadway as it slows down the cleaning process.”
Comments