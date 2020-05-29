Sand, sandbags ready for high water this weekend, say Kelowna, West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says it is preparing for the possibility of Mission Creek spilling over its banks this weekend.

On Friday, the city said in anticipation of thunderstorms and significant rainfall this weekend, sand and sandbags can be found at select locations.

“Property owners who have experienced flooding from Mission Creek in the past are advised to be prepared,” the city said in a press release.

The city said it will be placing sand, sandbags and prefilled sandbags at the boat launch at 500 Cook Road.

It also said sandbags that were previously dropped off at Rowcliffe Avenue, Sutherland Avenue and Burne Avenue will remain, but will not be replenished at this time. Sandbags are also available at the fire hall at 2255 Enterprise Way.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Okanagan Lake, the City of West Kelowna says its sandbag stations are stocked in preparation for the weekend forecast.

Sandbag locations in West Kelowna:

Pebble Beach Park, 2585 Whitworth Road

Beechnut Park, 2505 Whitworth Road / George Court

Powers Point Park, 4111 Gellatly Road

Hitcher Park, 4081 Hitchner Road

Sternwheeler Park, 1651 Pritchard Drive

Falcon Park, 1341 Green Bay Road

Casa Loma Beach Park, 2606 Casa Loma Road

3:02 Risk of rain, flooding heading into June for Okanagan forecast Risk of rain, flooding heading into June for Okanagan forecast

Notably, as of Friday afternoon, Okanagan Lake had reached 342.48 metres, which is considered full pool.

Emergency officials say the lake has reached full pool many times in the past without any flooding issues. But with this weekend, emergency officials will be keeping a close eye on the lake’s levels and updating residents on any potential threat of flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

And just after 4 p.m. on Friday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre included the Okanagan on its flood watch warnings.

The flood watch now includes tributaries around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield, Kelowna, Osoyoos, Mission Creek, Mill Creek and surrounding areas, Osoyoos, the Salmon River near Salmon Arm and the Bonaparte River.

To see the warning, click here.

In related news, the District of Coldstream has closed its boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake until further notice.

“All launches will be closed at the end of day and remain closed until further notice,” the district said Thursday. “This step is being taken as a result of continually rising and high water levels on Kalamalka Lake.

“Creating waves near the shoreline needs to be avoided to prevent damage to property or contribute to shoreline erosion.”