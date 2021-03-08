Okanagan weather: warming through the second week of March

After an unsettled first weekend of March, the second week of the month looks to bring some stability.
Temperatures on Monday should climb towards high single digits under a mostly sunny sky before falling down to around -5 C overnight.
After a cool start to the day on Tuesday the mercury will once again surge to high single digits in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday should bring cloudier conditions with a daytime high in the high single digits once again as a chance of mixed precipitation returns.
Sunshine returns to finish the week with afternoon highs eventually making it into double digits by Friday.
Highs will flirt with the double-digit mark over the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
Comments