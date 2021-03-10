Menu

Crime

Quebec justice minister rules out making it mandatory judges be bilingual

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 8:32 pm
Click to play video 'Politics, language and judicial independence in Quebec' Politics, language and judicial independence in Quebec
WATCH: Justice Minister Simon Jolin Barrette says it is not necessary for all Quebec Justices to be bilingual and that that will not be a pre-requsite for a judge to be named to the bench. As Global's Raquel Fletcher explains, Barrette says targeting specific areas is a better strategy.

Quebec’s justice minister says requiring judges to speak English before being appointed to the bench should not be the standard in Quebec.

The Court of Quebec recently spoke about a particular case in which the presiding judge could not speak English well enough to continue. Simon Jolin-Barrette said he will not comment on that specific case, but said he was in talks with the court about their concerns.

Read more: Quebec unveils $19.2M in funding to widen access to justice system for Indigenous communities

“I have no problem to make nominations with bilingual judges. I have no problem about that, but it has to be necessary,” said Jolin-Barrette.

This issue became a debate at the national assembly. The Parti Québécois (PQ) acknowledged English-speaking judges are needed, but questioned a proposal that would make it mandatory all judges be bilingual.

Story continues below advertisement

“Are there operational methods, considerations that will allow that we don’t discriminate against a judge that is competent but would not master perfectly the language in English?” said PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Read more: Quebec proposes justice reforms to keep vulnerable people out of the courts

Quebec’s First Nations say the issue is of particular importance in many northern and Indigenous communities like James Bay and Nunavik.

“So what about these communities?” asked Ghislain Picard, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador chief.

He said he hopes First Nations will be taken into consideration in the discussions between the minister and the Court of Quebec.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.


