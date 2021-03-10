St. Catharines-based YouTube user ‘Big Lips’ charged with uttering threats

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a YouTube user from St. Catharines is facing a charge tied to threats made on the steaming platform.

Detectives say they were contacted by INTERPOL in the United States in February regarding an investigation tied to menacing comments made on YouTube.

An investigation by NRPS detectives, with assistance of the Cyber Crime Unit and the Technical Crimes Unit, confirmed the St. Catharines-based YouTube user “Big Lips” posted concerning comments in January and February.

After locating his whereabouts at a residence in St. Catharines, the suspect was arrested.

The 41-year-old local man appeared in court on Wednesday and is facing a charge of uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been the subject of the threats by the user “Big Lips” to reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009482.

4:19 Equipment-free ab workouts you can do at home Equipment-free ab workouts you can do at home – Feb 9, 2021