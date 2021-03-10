Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

St. Catharines-based YouTube user ‘Big Lips’ charged with uttering threats

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 5:00 pm
FILE - This April 4, 2018, file photo shows a YouTube logo on a t-shirt worn by a person near a YouTube office building in San Bruno, Calif.
FILE - This April 4, 2018, file photo shows a YouTube logo on a t-shirt worn by a person near a YouTube office building in San Bruno, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a YouTube user from St. Catharines is facing a charge tied to threats made on the steaming platform.

Detectives say they were contacted by INTERPOL in the United States in February regarding an investigation tied to menacing comments made on YouTube.

An investigation by NRPS detectives, with assistance of the Cyber Crime Unit and the Technical Crimes Unit, confirmed the St. Catharines-based YouTube user “Big Lips” posted concerning comments in January and February.

Read more: Fugitive wanted on numerous charges: Hamilton police

After locating his whereabouts at a residence in St. Catharines, the suspect was arrested.

Trending Stories

The 41-year-old local man appeared in court on Wednesday and is facing a charge of uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been the subject of the threats by the user “Big Lips” to reach out to police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009482.

Click to play video 'Equipment-free ab workouts you can do at home' Equipment-free ab workouts you can do at home
Equipment-free ab workouts you can do at home – Feb 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
YouTubeNiagara Regional PoliceInterpolcyber crimesocial media threatsbig lipsderek b. spencest.cathariestechnical crimeyoutube threats

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers