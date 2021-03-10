Saskatchewan’s new online coronavirus booking system to launch March 11

Send this page to someone via email

Eligible residents are expected to be able to book their own COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) new online booking system in less than a day.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, online booking for first doses only is opening to a targeted age group of 85-plus to better align demand with vaccine supply in Phase 1, SHA said.

“This is one more tool in our toolbox that will not only help us deliver COVID-19 vaccines quicker and more effectively, it is a system we can build on after the pandemic to create more seamless access for our patients to the services they rely on,” SHA CEO Scott Livingstone said in a press release on Wednesday.

Alternatively, patients can also book appointments by phone at 1-833-727-5829. The vaccine call centre operates 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days per week.

To book an appointment using the new online system, eligible people will need a valid health card and a cellphone number or email address where notifications will be sent.

Officials said it’s critical that people who are not currently eligible do not call the phone line or attempt to book through this process at this time.

“Doing so will unnecessarily stress critical infrastructure needed for these services and could result in delays getting eligible recipients immunized,” read a statement from the government.

“Any instances of providing false information in an attempt to ‘jump the queue’ are taken seriously, and may result in a criminal investigation.

“The system is designed to verify a person’s eligibility as their appointment is booked. Identification is also required upon arrival for appointments, to ensure vaccination of the same person who was registered online.”

Once the new online booking system is in place, SHA said it will phase-out the existing process of direct phone calls to eligible patients.

The SHA said it will announce further age groups that will become eligible to book their appointments in the coming days, based on an available supply of vaccine.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingston are expected to provide details regarding the online and phone booking system for COVID-19 vaccines at 3 p.m.

