Kingston’s Royal Military College to see first woman commandant

Brig.-Gen. Lise Bourgon has been named as Royal Military College’s next commandant, making her the first woman to fill the role in the school’s history.

Her appointment comes just weeks after the current commandant Brig.-Gen. Sebastien Bouchard announced he would be leaving his post in August of this year.

For her part, Bourgon joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1987 and became a CAF helicopter pilot in 1992.

She’s currently a deputy chief of staff with the Canadian Joint Operations Command and she serves as the Canadian Forces champion for women peace and security.

Bourgon’s long list of experiences includes time spent in Germany as the NATO liaison officer at the NATO Air Headquarters and a deployment in the Middle East as joint task force commander of Operation Impact. She has also served in many leading positions in Ottawa, and Quebec and Nova Scotia, including the 12 Wing Commander in Shearwater, N.S.

The new RMC commandant is a graduate of Air Warfare College, holds a master certificate in project management and is currently working on her master’s in public administration.