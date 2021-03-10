TTC to close part of Line 1 for 10 days in order to do subway tunnel upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission will be closing part of Line 1 for a week-and-a-half in order to carry out “important tunnel improvements.”

A statement issued by TTC officials Wednesday morning said Line 1 will be closed between St. George and St. Andrew stations between Monday at 6 a.m. and March 25 at 5:59 a.m.

Citing lower ridership due to the pandemic, the statement said transit staff have been looking at ways to accelerate state-of-good-repair work and to do it in place of closures on weekends and other platforms.

TTC officials said during the closure, there will be repairs to tunnel lining, asbestos removal, electrical work and station cleaning.

“This innovative approach will limit the need for disruptive station platform closures and by-pass operations at St. Patrick, significantly reducing the overall impact on our riders,” CEO Rick Leary said in the statement.

The transit agency said shuttle buses will service Museum, Queens Park, St. Patrick, Osgoode and St. Andrew stations with 60-second service during peak periods. All of those stations except for St. Andrew will be closed to customers.

Commuters were encouraged to ride the subway on the east side of Line 1 and make their way west on foot or by taking the 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas or 506 Carlton streetcars.