Winnipeg police ‘conducting operations’ across the city

If people have noticed a lot of police activity in their neighbourhoods Wednesday, there’s no cause for alarm.

Winnipeg police say they’re “conducting operations” across the city. And while there is no risk to the public, Const. Rob Carver asked Winnipeggers to give their teams some space.

Several sources notified Global News of large police presences at 78 and 105 Talbot Ave. Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police at the scene at 78 Talbot Ave. Wednesday morning. Corey Callaghan/Global News

Corey Callaghan/Global News

Winnipeg police at the scene at 105 Talbot Ave. Wednesday morning.Also, a woman posted on Facebook about a large presence on Lisgar Avenue and Beaconsfield Street in South Point Douglas at about the same time.

Carver said the police operations should wrap up Wednesday afternoon, adding that police don’t release information about operations unless there are arrests made.

A separate incident on Stella Avenue in the North End also brought police to a home Wednesday morning.

Carver said they were called to a report of “suspicious circumstances” and police were still on scene.

-With files from William Reimer