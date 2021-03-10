Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, variants up to 18 for regional health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 1:26 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 18 variant cases of COVID-19 on March 10, 2021.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 18 variant cases of COVID-19 on March 10, 2021. COVID-19 Info graphic

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 including three more variant cases on Wednesday

As per its daily update issued before 1 p.m., the new cases are in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The number of variant of concern cases is now at 18 with two more reported in Northumberland County (15 total) and one more in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three total).

The health unit’s jurisdiction moved down to yellow protect zone status on Monday after being in orange.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Outbreak at Lindsay gym up to 8 cases

The number of active cases remains at 32 — unchanged since Tuesday — which includes 16 in Northumberland and 16 in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 1,060 cases since the pandemic was declared, 974 are now resolved — approximately 92 per cent.

 

COVID-19 case data for March 10, 2021.
COVID-19 case data for March 10, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other daily stats:

Trending Stories
  • One active outbreak: Declared March 5 at CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay — eight active cases as of Tuesday.
  • Death toll: Unchanged at 67 (55 in the Kawarthas, 11 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County)
  • Hospitalized: Currently two cases, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports no admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday.
  • 226 high-risk contacts reported Wednesday, up from 176 reported Tuesday.

School cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Wednesday include:

  • St. Michael Catholic Elementary School: 1 case reported Monday, school remains open
  • Cobourg Collegiate Institute: 3 cases, school remains open
  • Burnham Public School in Cobourg: 3 cases, school remains open
Click to play video 'More than 300 Ontario pharmacies to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines' More than 300 Ontario pharmacies to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHUHaliburton CountyHKPR

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers