Coronavirus March 9 2021 8:23pm 01:40 Can we visit vaccinated grandparents? The way we visit with seniors could be changing soon as more of our most vulnerable get vaccinated every day. But, even after getting the shot, epidemiologists say not so fast. Marek Tkach reports. Coronavirus: Epidemiologist warns against ‘returning to normal’ with vaccinated seniors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687356/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687356/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?