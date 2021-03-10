Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Cannabis

Canopy Growth lays off 75 workers, mostly in Smiths Falls, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 12:08 pm
Canopy Growth will be laying off several employees at its headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont.
Canopy Growth will be laying off several employees at its headquarters in Smiths Falls, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canopy Growth Corp. says it is laying off 75 staff in North America following a global strategic review.

A spokesman for the cannabis firm based in Smiths Falls, Ont., said most of the people affected work at Canopy’s headquarters.

The spokesman said in an email Tuesday that employees at its Denmark production facility have also been informed of a proposal to cease operations at the site in that country based on the company’s ability to serve global medical markets with existing Canadian production.

Read more: Canopy Growth to shut down cannabis facilities across Canada, lay off 220

Under Danish law, a consultation period will now take place before any final decision is made.

Trending Stories

The spokesman said the layoffs and the proposal related to the Denmark facility are important elements in aligning the company with market demand and its path to profitability in the coming fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Canopy said profitability was on the horizon following a restructuring that included the elimination of up to 1,000 workers.

At the time, the company behind the Tweed, Houseplant and Tokyo Smoke brands said it expects to be profitable in the second half of its 2022 fiscal year.

Click to play video 'Hundreds of Canopy Growth employees laid off from B.C. greenhouses' Hundreds of Canopy Growth employees laid off from B.C. greenhouses
Hundreds of Canopy Growth employees laid off from B.C. greenhouses – Mar 4, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CannabisLayoffsCanopy Growthcanopy growth smiths fallstweed cannabisLayoffs Canopy Growthlayoffs Tweedlayoffs Tweed cannabisSmiths Falls Tweed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers