Canada

London police report missing 35-year-old woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 10, 2021 12:04 pm
Police say she was last seen at roughly 5:30 a.m. March 10, 2021.
Police say she was last seen at roughly 5:30 a.m. March 10, 2021. supplied by London police

London police say a 35-year-old woman was reported missing on Wednesday morning and police are appealing to the public for help locating her.

According to police, Jessyca Rowe of London was last seen at roughly 5:30 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street.

Police describe her as roughly five feet six inches tall and 200 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

Police say they and her family are concerned for her welfare.

No other details were provided by police, but anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

