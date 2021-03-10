Menu

Health

Ottawa won’t set deadline to lift drinking water advisories in First Nations communities

By Maan Alhmidi The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'First Nations communities suffer through tainted water crisis despite government promises' First Nations communities suffer through tainted water crisis despite government promises
WATCH: First Nations communities suffer through tainted water crisis despite government promises – Feb 18, 2021

Indigenous Services Canada won’t set a deadline for lifting all remaining long-term drinking- water advisories in First Nations communities.

Department officials said public health measures, contractor and human resource shortages as well as supply chain interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic make it too difficult to figure out a firm timeline.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said he remains committed to ensuring every First Nation community will have access to clean drinking water.

Read more: B.C. community of Hedley under do-not-consume water advisory due to arsenic levels

“Our commitment to lift all long-term drinking-water advisories on public systems on reserve remain firm,” Miller said Wednesday at a news conference in Ottawa.

“We will continue working in partnership with First Nations to ensure every single one is lifted.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised in 2015 to lift all drinking-water advisories by this March. In December, Miller announced that deadline would be missed.

Over 100 long-term drinking-water advisories have been lifted since 2015, but there are still 38 First Nations communities where the water isn’t considered safe to drink.

Click to play video 'Promises of clean water for First Nations broken' Promises of clean water for First Nations broken
Promises of clean water for First Nations broken – Feb 18, 2021

Department officials told a technical briefing Wednesday that they are aiming to take full advantage of the spring and summer construction period to make up for the delays.

The federal government is also launching a new website to track progress on lifting the remaining advisories, which Miller called an “effort in transparency.”

“Now people can look on the website and see the detailed planning involved,” he said.

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
