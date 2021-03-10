COVID-19 vaccines: Ottawa asks only those eligible to call for bookings, lines overwhelmed

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Ottawa is urging people only to call for an appointment if they’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation’s capital opens up coronavirus vaccinations to more people on Wednesday.

The city said Wednesday that the phone line for residents to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments is experiencing a “significant call volume” and urged people only to place a call if they’re booking an appointment for themselves or someone else who is eligible.

The city is encouraging residents to make use of the vaccine eligibility screening tool, which can tell someone whether they’re able to book an appointment based on risk factors such as age or the area of the city they live in.

Ottawa opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups of people starting Wednesday, including anyone in the city aged 90 or older.

Earlier this week, the city also added 14 more high-risk neighbourhoods where residents aged 80 and older can book vaccination appointments.

The neighbourhoods where these residents aged 80-plus can book an appointment are:

Bayshore-Belltown

Carson Groves-Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows

Hunt Club East – Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook-McArthur

Parkwood Hills

Sheffield Glen

Stewart Farm

Vanier North

Vanier South

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted, so calling ahead is mandatory for those eligible.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis residents aged 50 and older can also book appointments through the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health and Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team. Information on booking these appointments can be found here.

Patient-facing health workers who fall into Ontario’s “very high priority” ranking such as doctors, dentists and nurses can also pre-register through Ottawa Public Health starting Wednesday for an appointment to get the vaccine when these positions come up in the province’s vaccination sequencing.

