Crime

Hearing held to review treatment for man who killed four people in Fredericton

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2021 9:58 am
A New Brunswick review board has begun a hearing today to review the treatment order for the man found not criminally responsible in the 2018 killing of four people in Fredericton.

Matthew Raymond is being held at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B.

In December a judge deemed Raymond “high risk” and ordered that he be detained in a high-security hospital.

Read more: Crown won’t appeal not criminally responsible verdict in Matthew Raymond murder trial

Raymond shot and killed Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, as well as Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello on Aug. 10, 2018.

During the nine-week first-degree murder trial, the defence argued Raymond had a mental illness and believed he was defending himself from demons.

The review board is to meet annually to review Raymond’s status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
