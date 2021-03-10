Hamilton steelworker says win of almost $800K in lotto was ‘surreal’

Hamilton steelworker Adam Greenly says he has “a few plans” for the $793,000 he won March 1 after playing OLG’s Lightning Lotto, a quick pick number game with daily draws.
The 25-year-old matched numbers from a winning ticket purchased at Kitman Variety on Dunsmure Road in Hamilton’s east end.
“The cashier got very excited and I was suddenly aware I won the jackpot,” Greenly said. “I couldn’t believe what happened — it was surreal!”
Greenly says he’ll “figure out” what to do with the money when he finally accepts he won.
