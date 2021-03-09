Manitoba’s Gunnlaugson moves to 4-0 at the Brier, McEwen falls to 2-3

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson won a fourth game in a row at the Canadian men’s curling championship to stay unbeaten Tuesday.

Gunnlaugson downed Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 in the morning draw to top Pool A at 4-0.

Glenn Howard’s Wild Card Three scored two in the 10th to edge Wild Card One/Winnipeg rink Mike McEwen 6-5.

Howard is tied at 3-1 with Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, while McEwen fell to 2-3.

Gunnlaugson takes on New Brunswick’s James Grattan Tuesday evening, who got to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Yukon’s Dustin Mikkelson.

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs scored two in the 10th, with the second point going to a measurement, to squeeze past B.C.’s Steve Laycock 8-7 and get to 3-2.

B.C. dropped to 1-3. Both Yukon and N.W.T. were still looking for their first win in Pool A. The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday.

Story continues below advertisement