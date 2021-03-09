Menu

Sports

Manitoba’s Gunnlaugson moves to 4-0 at the Brier, McEwen falls to 2-3

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Jason Gunnlaugson's Manitoba rink is now 4-0 at the Brier.
Jason Gunnlaugson's Manitoba rink is now 4-0 at the Brier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson won a fourth game in a row at the Canadian men’s curling championship to stay unbeaten Tuesday.

Gunnlaugson downed Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories 7-4 in the morning draw to top Pool A at 4-0.

Glenn Howard’s Wild Card Three scored two in the 10th to edge Wild Card One/Winnipeg rink Mike McEwen 6-5.

Howard is tied at 3-1 with Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, while McEwen fell to 2-3.

Gunnlaugson takes on New Brunswick’s James Grattan Tuesday evening, who got to 4-1 with an 8-3 victory over Yukon’s Dustin Mikkelson.

Northern Ontario’s Brad Jacobs scored two in the 10th, with the second point going to a measurement, to squeeze past B.C.’s Steve Laycock 8-7 and get to 3-2.

B.C. dropped to 1-3. Both Yukon and N.W.T. were still looking for their first win in Pool A. The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
