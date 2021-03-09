Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Energy regulator invites comment on Trans Mountain pipeline’s insurer secrecy request

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 1:52 pm
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019.
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Canada Energy Regulator is inviting public comment on a request by the operator of the Trans Mountain pipeline to protect the identity of its insurers, with the comment period extending beyond the requested deadline.

In an online post, the federal regulator says it will accept comments on the proposal from the public until March 22 and Trans Mountain will be able to file reply comments until March 25.

In its initial filing in February, the federal government-owned pipeline company said it needed a response from the CER by March 15 so it would have time to complete its annual financial resources plan update, including the certificate of insurance which normally names its insurers, before April 30.

Read more: Work on Trans Mountain pipeline resumes after safety review

Story continues below advertisement

It argued there is evidence that “certain parties” are using filings in the regulator’s database to identify insurers and pressure them to drop their policies for the pipeline.

Trending Stories

The CER says it received comments from B.C. environmentalist Robyn Allan and the Stand.earth organization opposing the request and decided to open a comment period. It didn’t say when a decision would be made.

Read more: Supreme Court will not hear challenges from B.C. groups on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Trans Mountain said it experienced a significant reduction in available insurance capacity in 2020 and, when it found partial replacement policies, it had to pay a significantly higher cost.

Its filing came as Indigenous youth in Vancouver blocked the entrances of buildings housing insurance companies to demand they stop insuring the pipeline.

Click to play video 'City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline' City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline
City of Burnaby calls for federal help to ensure safety around Trans Mountain pipeline
© 2021 The Canadian Press
EnvironmentTrans Mountain PipelineTrans MountainCanada Energy RegulatorCERcanadian energy regulator trans mountaintrans mountain CERtrans mountain insurance

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers