2021 Juno Awards nominees: The Weeknd leads the charge

The 2021 Juno Awards are almost here, but first come the nominations.
This year, there are 255 nominees, each nominated for their work in Canadian music. Toronto artist The Weeknd topped the list with six nominations. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber all follow with five each.
Of the total nominations, 95 individuals are first-time nominees.
Calgary-born Jann Arden will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Tragically Hip will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, and Pegi Cecconi will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.
Check out who else is nominated ahead of the May 14 ceremony.
Juno Fan Choice (Presented By Freedom Mobile)
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
Single of the Year
Drink About Me, Brett Kissel
If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe
Intentions (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber
Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
Album of the Year (Presented By Music Canada)
YOU, Ali Gatie
Courage, Céline Dion
Changes, Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
After Hours, The Weeknd
Artist of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)
Ali Gatie
Céline Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Group of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
Breakthrough Group of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)
2Frères
Crown Lands
Manila Grey
Peach Pit
Young Bombs
Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN)
Alanis Morissette
Alessia Cara
Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
The Weeknd
Album Francophone de L’Annee
À tous les vents
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Les antipodes
Quand la nuit tombe
Pour déjouer l’ennui
RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR
New Mania, 88GLAM
Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy
Cold World, Eric Reprid
Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), NAV
ELEMENTS Vol. 1, TOBi
Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Presented By APTN)
Kîyânaw
Church House Blues
The Ridge
North Star Calling
Nunarjua Isulinginniani
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year
Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez
Where You Are, Savannah Ré
Solaris, Shay Lia
After Hours, The Weeknd
Holiday, TOBi
The 2021 Juno Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.
