2021 Juno Awards nominees: The Weeknd leads the charge

The 2021 Juno Awards are almost here, but first come the nominations.

This year, there are 255 nominees, each nominated for their work in Canadian music. Toronto artist The Weeknd topped the list with six nominations. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber all follow with five each.

ooofffffff im feeling feeelingss thats love from my home and there’s nothin quite like love from your home 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — JP Saxe (@jpsaxe) March 9, 2021

Of the total nominations, 95 individuals are first-time nominees.

Calgary-born Jann Arden will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Tragically Hip will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, and Pegi Cecconi will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Check out who else is nominated ahead of the May 14 ceremony.

Juno Fan Choice (Presented By Freedom Mobile)

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

NAV

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Drink About Me, Brett Kissel

If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe

Intentions (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber

Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Album of the Year (Presented By Music Canada)

YOU, Ali Gatie

Courage, Céline Dion

Changes, Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

After Hours, The Weeknd

Artist of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)

Ali Gatie

Céline Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Breakthrough Group of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)

2Frères

Crown Lands

Manila Grey

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN)

Alanis Morissette

Alessia Cara

Jessie Reyez

JP Saxe

The Weeknd

Album Francophone de L’Annee

À tous les vents

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Les antipodes

Quand la nuit tombe

Pour déjouer l’ennui

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

New Mania, 88GLAM

Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy

Cold World, Eric Reprid

Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), NAV

ELEMENTS Vol. 1, TOBi

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Presented By APTN)

Kîyânaw

Church House Blues

The Ridge

North Star Calling

Nunarjua Isulinginniani

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez

Where You Are, Savannah Ré

Solaris, Shay Lia

After Hours, The Weeknd

Holiday, TOBi

The moment we’ve been waiting for! The 2021 JUNO Award nominations have been announced! For the full list of nominees: https://t.co/VMQ2e80tqt pic.twitter.com/iooeOBoBSs — The JUNO Awards (@TheJUNOAwards) March 9, 2021

The 2021 Juno Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.