Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

2021 Juno Awards nominees: The Weeknd leads the charge

By Staff ETCanada.com
Posted March 9, 2021 12:46 pm

The 2021 Juno Awards are almost here, but first come the nominations.

This year, there are 255 nominees, each nominated for their work in Canadian music. Toronto artist The Weeknd topped the list with six nominations. Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe and Justin Bieber all follow with five each.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the total nominations, 95 individuals are first-time nominees.

READ MORE: 2020 Juno Awards winners list

Calgary-born Jann Arden will be inducted to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, The Tragically Hip will be honoured with the Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, and Pegi Cecconi will be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Story continues below advertisement

Check out who else is nominated ahead of the May 14 ceremony.

Trending Stories

Juno Fan Choice (Presented By Freedom Mobile)

Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
NAV
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd

Single of the Year

Drink About Me, Brett Kissel
If The World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels), JP Saxe
Intentions (feat. Quavo), Justin Bieber
Kissing Other People, Lennon Stella
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Album of the Year (Presented By Music Canada)

YOU, Ali Gatie
Courage, Céline Dion
Changes, Justin Bieber
Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen
After Hours, The Weeknd

Artist of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)

Ali Gatie
Céline Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd

Group of the Year (Presented By SiriusXM Canada)

Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws

Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)

Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae

Story continues below advertisement

Breakthrough Group of the Year (Presented by Factor, The Government of Canada and Canada’s Private Radio Broadcasters)

2Frères
Crown Lands
Manila Grey
Peach Pit
Young Bombs

Songwriter of the Year (Presented by SOCAN)

Alanis Morissette
Alessia Cara
Jessie Reyez
JP Saxe
The Weeknd

Album Francophone de L’Annee

À tous les vents 
Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs 
Les antipodes
Quand la nuit tombe
Pour déjouer l’ennui 

RAP RECORDING OF THE YEAR

New Mania, 88GLAM
Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy Baby Gravy
Cold World, Eric Reprid
Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), NAV
ELEMENTS Vol. 1, TOBi

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Presented By APTN)

Kîyânaw
Church House Blues
The Ridge
North Star Calling
Nunarjua Isulinginniani

Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year

Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez
Where You Are, Savannah Ré
Solaris, Shay Lia
After Hours, The Weeknd
Holiday, TOBi

Story continues below advertisement

GALLERY: Juno Fan Choice Nominees 2021

The 2021 Juno Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16  at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Juno AwardsJunosjann ardenJuno Nominees2021 Junos2021 juno awards2021 juno nominees2021 junos nominees

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers