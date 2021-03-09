1 man dead, another in hospital after stabbing in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died and another is in hospital after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive for reports of a stabbing just before 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown but police tweeted there were reports a man was stabbed before the suspect then stabbed himself.

It is also unclear as to which man died.

Homicide investigators have taken over.

More to come.

STABBING: UPDATE

Jane St + Trethewey Dr @TPS12Div

– police are on scene

– 1 man has been pronounced deceased

– 1 man transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– this is now a homicide investigation#GO437169

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 9, 2021

Advertisement