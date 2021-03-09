Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead, another in hospital after stabbing in North York

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 12:33 pm
A man is dead after a stabbing North York on Tuesday.
A man is dead after a stabbing North York on Tuesday. Gord Edick/Global News

Toronto police say a man has died and another is in hospital after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive for reports of a stabbing just before 11:30 a.m.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown but police tweeted there were reports a man was stabbed before the suspect then stabbed himself.

Trending Stories

It is also unclear as to which man died.

Homicide investigators have taken over.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto HomicideToronto StabbingJane StreetToronto Fatal Stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers