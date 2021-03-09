1 man dead, another in hospital after stabbing in North York

Toronto police say a man has died and another is in hospital after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive for reports of a stabbing just before 11:30 a.m.
Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to hospital. The severity of his injuries is unclear.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are unknown but police tweeted there were reports a man was stabbed before the suspect then stabbed himself.
Trending Stories
It is also unclear as to which man died.
Homicide investigators have taken over.
More to come.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments