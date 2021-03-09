Nova Scotia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in 25 clinics next week

Send this page to someone via email

The province has announced that Nova Scotians aged 63-64 will be the first group eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine, with rollout starting March 20.

Nova Scotia announced on Tuesday that the new COVID-19 vaccine will be available at 25 locations across the province, on a “first come, first served basis.”

This week, the province is expected to receive 13,000 doses of the vaccine, all of which must be administered before April 2.

Health authorities have partnered with Doctors Nova Scotia and the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia to handle the rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.

“I’m pleased government called upon doctors to support the vaccine rollout,” said Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of Doctors Nova Scotia.

“It’s been a long year, and the best way to get through this and protect Nova Scotians from COVID-19 is to get vaccine in arms as soon as possible.”

Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine on Feb. 26. Like Moderna and Pfizer, it’s a two-dose vaccine, but it’s different because it’s a viral vector vaccine that uses a harmless virus to trigger an immune response and help the body create antibodies.

Based on clinical trials it is 62 per cent effective against COVID-19, compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are both mRNA vaccines and are more than 90 per cent effective.

According to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), it is recommended that authorities offer this vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 64. Studies with the AstraZeneca vaccine did not include populations of the age of 65.

NACI “recommends that higher efficacy vaccines should be offered to those who are most at risk of severe disease and exposure in order to reduce hospitalizations, deaths and to limit the worsening of health inequities,” the province said in last week’s release.

“We have a solid plan to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to a specific age group as a start,” Premier Iain Rankin said in Tuesday’s news release.

“This vaccine provides another tool in our fight against COVID-19 and builds on the roll-out that is already underway in our province as we work to vaccinate all Nova Scotians.”

The province said it will continue to offer the vaccine to Nova Scotians between the ages of 50 and 64, starting with those who are oldest, as supply increases.

“Nova Scotians who are eligible, but do not want to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, can get their vaccine when they become eligible based on their age,” the province said.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in the release that “all COVID-19 vaccines provide good protection against severe COVID-19 illness.”

“Having the AstraZeneca vaccine will allow eligible Nova Scotians to have an option to receive an earlier immunization,” Strang said.

Booking for appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine opens next Tuesday, March 16.

All appointments must be made by filling an online form or by calling toll-free 1-833-797-7772.