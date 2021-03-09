Menu

Canada

Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 11:25 am
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. is shown in this undated handout photo.
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout, Inter Pipeline / Ewan Nicholson

The board of directors at Inter Pipeline Ltd. has unanimously rejected a hostile takeover offer by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

The company says the board’s decision followed careful consideration, including advice from its financial and legal advisers, and the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors.

Read more: Inter Pipeline urges shareholders to ignore Brookfield bid, wait for review results

The board called the bid highly opportunistic and says it does not reflect the company’s full and fair value.

It added that a strategic review of alternatives is already underway.

Brookfield is offering $16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable share, with the maximum cash available set at $4.9 billion.

Read more: Brookfield and its partners formally launch hostile bid for Inter Pipeline

Brookfield has said it previously discussed prices with Inter Pipeline “in the range of $17 to $18.25” per share but would need to study its books before increasing its offer.

